Hooray! Someone is finally calling out the young people who are ignoring the COVID-19 social distancing and mask wearing answers to ending this virus!
The governor of Florida is slapping suspended licenses on the bars that are not sticking to their rules for reopening. Those of us who are mature enough to do the right thing are tired of being stuck at home and out of work and volunteering because of the selfishness of another generation!
We want our lives back!
Marsha Ambrose
Venice
