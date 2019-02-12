Editor:
On Feb. 2, four members of the Punta Gorda Kiwanis Club and four members of Charlotte High's Key Club spent 90 minutes removing 60 pounds of trash from Aqui Esta Boulevard between Bal Harbour and U.S. 41.
If you're interested in helping children and giving back to your community, come check us out. We meet the first three Thursdays of each month, noon, at the Laishley Crab House.
Frank Desguin
Punta Gorda
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.