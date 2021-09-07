Your child’s life should

be the priority

Editor:

Children wearing masks at school. I need to ask the parents. Have you ever lost a child in death?

I have and no parent should outlive their child. This is what you are rolling the dice with. Your child’s life. We should all feel that we have been charged with keeping our children safe.

So, grow up and be a responsible adult. Keep your children safe by having them wear a mask when they are in crowds and in school. God bless you and your children.

Rebecca Carter

Port Charlotte

