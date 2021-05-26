Editor:
In 1909 the YWCA mission statement included "to advance the physical, social, intellectual, moral and spiritual interest of young women." In 1970 the YWCA mission statement expanded stating "The association draws together into responsible membership women and girls of diverse experiences and faiths that their lives may be open to new understanding and deeper relationships and that together they may join in the struggle for peace and justice, freedom and dignity for all people. To thrust our collective power toward the elimination of racism wherever it exists and by an means necessary."
The first director of the YWCA's Racial Justice Office was Dorothy I. Height, a longtime civil rights pioneer activist who consulted with every U.S. president since FDR to Obama. She was the only woman on the platform of Dr. Martin Luther King's "I Have a Dream" speech in 1963.
In 1970, I was hired by Dr. Height to help develop training materials on institutional racism for over 400 local YWCAs. The National Board of Directors of individuals from all across the U.S. included representation from Hispanic, Native American, Asian and African American communities. The Web of Racism chart and resources guided staff, local and national board members to focus on poverty, education, drug abuse, housing, women, poverty etc.
Looking beneath the surface of the various age groups and income levels was an experience for many who seldom got out of their comfort zone. My experiences were enriched by looking at policies that deny freedom and justice for all. In what ways do you advocate and work toward racial justice?
Betty Munford
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.