Editor:

In 1909 the YWCA mission statement included "to advance the physical, social, intellectual, moral and spiritual interest of young women." In 1970 the YWCA mission statement expanded stating "The association draws together into responsible membership women and girls of diverse experiences and faiths that their lives may be open to new understanding and deeper relationships and that together they may join in the struggle for peace and justice, freedom and dignity for all people. To thrust our collective power toward the elimination of racism wherever it exists and by an means necessary."

The first director of the YWCA's Racial Justice Office was Dorothy I. Height, a longtime civil rights pioneer activist who consulted with every U.S. president since FDR to Obama. She was the only woman on the platform of Dr. Martin Luther King's "I Have a Dream" speech in 1963.

In 1970, I was hired by Dr. Height to help develop training materials on institutional racism for over 400 local YWCAs. The National Board of Directors of individuals from all across the U.S. included representation from Hispanic, Native American, Asian and African American communities. The Web of Racism chart and resources guided staff, local and national board members to focus on poverty, education, drug abuse, housing, women, poverty etc.

Looking beneath the surface of the various age groups and income levels was an experience for many who seldom got out of their comfort zone. My experiences were enriched by looking at policies that deny freedom and justice for all. In what ways do you advocate and work toward racial justice?

Betty Munford

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments