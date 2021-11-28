Sarasota County Commissioner Christian Ziegler recently was quoted in the Daily Sun as saying "I love his being (Rittenenhouse) tourism dollars being spent at restaurants in our backyard, and that Florida appreciates the concept of self-defense because we appreciate freedom and law and order."
Well first of all I am not part of the "we" who he speaks of. And I don't think we are that desperate to rely on his tourism to our restaurants. Ziegler added a message to Rittenhouse, "welcome to the free state of Florida sir!"
Last I knew all the states in America are free. And to address this individual as "sir'" is an insult to the families Rittenhouse ruined. To glorify what he did is beyond belief.
I think Christian Ziegler should take credit for his own deranged opinion and not say "we." That is a political overreach and I reject his inference that all of Florida agrees with outrageous comments for what Rittenhouse did. I don't appreciate the state of Florida being used to aid in the glorification of Mr. Ziegler's warped sense of justice.
Next time you express your opinion take credit for it but don't ever say "we!" My opinion is Rittenhouse is a dumb kid who made a huge mistake and cost people their lives and got away with it. It's just that simple. But, that's just my opinion.
