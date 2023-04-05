School Board Chairwoman Bridget Ziegler plans to hire a three-month-old, right-wing consultant with ties to conservative Christian Hillsdale College in Michigan. Two draft contracts were posted for consideration at the school district's next meeting on April 4th.
The contracts call for Vermillion Education to provide consulting services to the board and to conduct a "district improvement study" that would include a review of textbooks, library books, lesson plans, assignments, professional development, collective bargaining agreements, strategic plan, discipline policies, transparency and parental policies and more.
Sarasota County's public schools have been an "A" district since Florida began grading districts in 2004. So why does Bridget Ziegler need to bring in Vermillion? The answer should be obvious and has nothing to do with improving our students' education and teachers' lives.
Vermilion Education was incorporated in Hillsdale, Mich., last Dec. 22 by Jordan C. Adams, a graduate and former staffer of Hillsdale College and member of the Hillsdale curriculum team that Gov. DeSantis had review Florida's math textbooks for "prohibited topics." Adams also worked on revising the state's civics curriculum.
Ziegler is entirely within her rights to send her children, as she does, to a charter school that teaches the Hillsdale curriculum. But she has no right to force that curriculum upon Sarasota's public schools. We urge all parents, teachers, and Sarasotans from across the political spectrum to protest this assault on public education
