Editor:
On Oct. 14 the Zoning Board, heard a petition requesting that a 7 ½ acre parcel of property at Harborview Road and Oakview Drive, be changed from low density to high density housing (from 37 to 112 units, a 300% increase in density).
About two dozen concerned property owners attended the meeting. Eight residents addressed the board. All stated they were opposed to this change. The presentations indicated that the proposed widening of Harborview Road, including a retention pond, would reduce the property to about 6 acres. The developer and their attorney presented a rebuttal to the concerns of the property owners. Their closing statement was that they had not yet begun any activity at the property.
This was a false statement, because extensive clearing had taken place recently. The property owners were not allowed to refute this claim. I felt that was extremely unfair, with extreme bias in favor of the developer. Then the board rubber stamped their approval of this petition.
The Charlotte 2050 Comprehensive Plan states that it “is a document that establishes the vision of the citizens about how the county will grow in the future”. If “Charlotte 2050 establishes the vision of the citizens about how the county will grow,” why didn’t the Zoning Board give any weight to the protests of the citizens in this case? Why is it that some money-hungry developer and their silver-tongued lawyer can completely trample the wishes of the citizens and get a request for change rubber stamped by the Zoning Board?
Jack Cooley
Charlotte Harbor
