Charlotte County Residents: Be advised Laishley Group et al. wants to rezone 16.37 acres of natural forest in Charlotte Harbor on the Peace River from Environmentally Sensitive (ES) and Preservation (PR) to Planned Development and Charlotte Harbor Commercial (CHC) (PD-21-00014; PAS-21-00008; PAL-21-00004) for development and relocation of Harpoon Harry’s.
Climate Change aside, as stewards of disappearing natural landscapes we moved here to enjoy, this must not happen.
This rezoning is in direct violation of Jeannie Dotsler’s last will and testament where this property was deeded to the YMCA for recreational programs and preservation.
The endangered species, the gopher tortoise, have their nests and habitat throughout this forest.
The Nov. 10 article in The Daily Sun reported on all issues discussed at the Administration Center meeting on Nov. 8 but nothing was mentioned on the environmental data presentation demonstrating disastrous effects this development/deforestation will have on the environment and surrounding property from flooding.
Arguments presented by Laishley spokesperson for approving this zoning change ranged from increased property value of real estate around Fishville, Harpoon Harry’s original location, to acoustics. Property values will not increase in Charlotte Harbor and surrounding neighborhoods when under water due to deforestation of a designated flood plane.
Nor will acoustics for residents be acceptable from motorcycle engine revving leaving Harpoon Harry’s 2 a.m. on weekends.
Scheduled meetings on this issue: Dec. 14 and Feb. 22 at the Administration Building.
Once gone, we can never get it back as it once was.
