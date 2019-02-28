I am a Democrat, though I have and will vote Republican at times.
In response to many letters in this column addressing immigration and abortion, let me reiterate : Democrats in general do not advocate for open borders. Organized Federal Border Patrol was established 94 years ago and continues. We don't want violent criminals here from Central/South America. We can't agree on the best or most cost effective ways to do this.
The Republican President, Senate and House did not pass the expensive Border Wall Bill. Remember, we are already 22 trillion dollars in debt and we need money to improve infrastructure!
Republican Representative Will Hurd has the largest district along the southern border, 820 miles. He says "no national emergency" and billions more for additional concrete wall is not cost effective.
As for abortion, no Physician or Clinic lets a viable full term fetus/ baby be aborted or left to die. Nonviable pregnancies are a horrible tragedy and deserve compassion for those involved. This decision should be made by the family and Physician.
May I humbly suggest we use love and empathy for those faced with these unimaginable crises. We can only volunteer to help foster a child, nurture a drug addicted baby, sit with the ill or elderly, advocate for abused children, contribute to the homeless and the hungry. ETC, ETC.
What about economic inequalities, fraud and graft in this administration? We are up to 37 indictments, (Mueller). and the President's appointees have set a record for abuses of power, lies to Congress, and the FBI. . Inflammatory rhetoric may be a distraction to not fully address these concerning issues..
Terry De Simone
225 Mark Twain Ln
Rotonda W
