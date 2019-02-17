February 8, 2019
To The Editor:
Despite the weather on January 20th Friends of Shannon Staub Public Library, Inc. (FOSSPL) had a very successful Charity Car Show. On behalf of FOSSPL I want to thank all who participated. Thank you to the North Port Sun for your in depth coverage both before and after the event. Thank you to Florida West Coast Car Club for your expertise and help in sponsoring and organizing this event.
Our thanks also go out to staff at Suncoast Technical College - North Port, City of North Port staff, the North Port Police and Fire Departments for their guidance and contributions in making this event possible, and to the North Port Police Explorers for volunteering their time and expertise. The live remote broadcast done by WKDW 97.5 North Port Community Radio is especially appreciated.
Finally, thanks to the general public, our volunteers, sponsors and vendors, and to the show car participants for your enthusiasm in joining us in support of Shannon Staub Library.
Sincerely,
Thomas Renihan
3321 Royal Palm Dr.
North Port, FL 34288
