I am writing today in direct response to an opinion writer who believes Joe Biden is is what what a President should look like. I can only shake my head in disbelief.
While the war In Afghanistan needed to come to an end this is probably the worst possible handling of the situation.When President Biden addressed the nation in regard to the crisis he stated that the “buck stops with him”but then began to blame others immediately. He tried to say that he was committed to following Trump’s agreement on the pullout. When did he abide by any other agreement or a pact that Donald Trump had made anywhere? He began trying to dismantle Trump’s policies,to the peril of the American people,the first day he was in office.
His handling of the situation has been a debacle and he has shown how unprepared and unqualified he is for this office. Not only did he not make plans for a smooth transition out of the country his exit has been rushed and botched from the beginning. There should’ve been plans to get our people out as well as many of our Afghan allies. Our billions of dollars worth of military equipment should have been removed.Now these weapons are in the hands of terrorist that can now use them against us. This equipment can also be sold to rogue factions to add billions of dollars to the terrorist‘s coffers.Who knows how long before some of these terrorist and weapons enter through our wide open southern border?
I would say the local citizen who believes Biden is doing a great job stands against the opinion of a large part of the globe.Even the MSM has berated his lack of leadership.World leaders are strongly criticising Biden‘s handling of the situation. Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair called Biden’s handling of this fiasco imbecilic. His direction has been panned by nations and world leaders everywhere. He has killed our credibility with allies and other nations. What a tragedy the Biden administration has set in motion.
