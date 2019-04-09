Editor:
The issue of “emotional support animals” has become a mockery to people with disabilities. Forcing no-pet housing communities to accept ESA is wrong. People living in no pet communities live there because they have physical or emotional problems due to animals. Don’t the residents of these communities deserve to live in housing that “reasonably” accommodates their physical and emotional needs?
Pet owners are using ESA laws to break rules. Pets provide a sense of comfort, but that does not justify bringing them to no pet communities. If an individual suffers from a disabling psychological disorder caused by exposure to animals, should a pet friendly community have to “reasonably accommodate” that individual by eliminating or restricting pets? That idea is as absurd as forcing no pet communities to rewrite existing bylaws and rules to accommodate ESA for a few people with pets who choose to live in a no pet communities.
Not allowing pets in no-pet housing communities is not discrimination against the disabled; it is a restriction on pets. There is no reason to force a no-pet community to accommodate ESA. These are not service animals, these are pets, and should be categorized as such and have to abide by the rules as such. Steps must be taken to change this current travesty of “emotional support animals” which is a disservice to disabled individuals who truly require service animals to assist them in their daily lives.
Toni Evans
Punta Gorda
