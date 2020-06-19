Editor:
I would like to address some fake news. Prior to the passage of the tax referendum, it was misrepresented to the public that 80% of our school budget went to salaries and benefits. That makes it sound like our schools need the money badly.
The truth is that salaries and benefits account for around 40% of the overall budget. Simple math will confirm this. When questioned after the fact, board member Kim Amontree grudgingly admitted that it was 80% of half the budget. Recently at a campaign event when questioned about the 30% increase in our budget over the last three years she stated that it’s the state’s fault as they mandate how much we must tax and spend. This is only partially true.
Our county spends over $21,000 per student. By comparison, Lee County spends less than $14,000 per student. All counties have a minimum local requirement. Our taxes and spending are considerably above this amount. Why blame it on the state, Ms. Amontree? Why the deception?
The truth is our School Board likes to spend taxpayers' money. Another deception is our school’s graduation rate. Amontree brags about an 88% graduation rate. This is accomplished through the use of curve grading. They are cooking the books. An F becomes a C. Our superintendent admitted to this in a recent newspaper article. It has been going on for years. Kim Amontree gives you fake news. I will always give it to you straight. Google voteforjoewilliams to find out more.
Joe Williams
Punta Gorda
