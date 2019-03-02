Editor:
Why did you move here? The weather is wonderful. It’s green and lush all year. We’re close enough to the beaches. But, wait a minute, did you count on the horrendous amount of garbage and litter that fill the grassy areas adjacent to our roads? It’s gotten so much worse this year than ever before.
I’ve tried to contact Public Works at the city of North Port but can’t get anyone on the phone. I go out with my paper bag and pickup stick and remove what I can. But I am one woman.
Here is what the trash is impacting: Our property values, our commercial development, our wildlife and our sense of beauty and well-being. I used to try and talk my northern friends into retiring here. I can no longer do that in good conscience. Living in North Port feels like living in an urban area where you are knee-deep in refuse. It doesn’t have to be this way.
Here is what you can do. Do not throw garbage out into the streets. Teach your children that it is not OK to litter. Call the Solid Waste Department and get the appropriate size of recycle and garbage cans so that the lids close properly and items don’t blow away onto the streets. Pick up trash near your house and encourage neighbors to do the same.
And the most important thing you can do: Care!
Helene Sovern
North Port
