Editor:
They are doing it again. The commissioners still suffer from the delusion that everything is forbidden to us unless they permit it. As I said in a guest column a few weeks back, exactly the opposite is true. The only limit is general nuisance law.
It appears Commissioner Deutsch believes that "a couple of dozen" people in Charlotte County have chickens. In fact, the number is well over 3,000, which may include some of the 1,800 who signed the petition. Chickens have been in Charlotte County since its beginning. If you don't know it, then by definition it is not a problem. If it becomes one in the future, address it.
In the meantime I recommend that the commissioners review Article I, Section 23 of the Florida Constitution regarding the right to privacy and to be free of government intrusion.
John Charles Heekin
Port Charlotte
