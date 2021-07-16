Editor:
The Daily Sun editorial on July 11 was critical of Representative Steube. The newspaper went after Steube's weekly mailing. Steube hammered the Democrats for the rise in crime. Seems Steube did not give detailed evidence.
Huh? Was the editorial board around last summer when the nation was treated to open looting, criminality, and at times violence in select Democratic cities. Did the editorial board notice that no Democratic leader condemned the activity for several weeks. Americans of all colors were disgusted by this blatant weakness.
Oh, on another issue, the editorial board was upset that Steube was so quick to blame China for Covid. This is becoming a bipartisan belief, but the editorial board wants both sides shown. I wonder, did the editorial board once call for more information when Trump, almost alone, was getting criticized for sticking Covid blame on China?
Our editorial board is something special. Get on Steube for what everyone saw on TV night after night. But not one word of apology for two impeachments, one that lasted one day. Nothing about Senator Waters, Democrat, and her call to embarrass Republicans while they ate at a public restaurant. Not a word about the Steele Dossier or a failed Mueller investigation.
Our editorial board can ignore what we all witnessed over and over. But, boy, if Steube in his newsletter fails to properly cover a topic, our editorial board is right there.
A final thought: question the election, they say, "No evidence." Please
John Beasley
Port Charlotte
