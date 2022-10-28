Since January 2021, leftist ideology bound Democrats have destroyed Trump’s historical performing economy, allowed without challenge 4-plus million illegal aliens into America (Per FAIRUS annual taxpayer cost - $113B-plus), substantially increased treasury debt to over $31T, destroyed America’s global dominating fossil fuel industries for forced adoption of the fake Green New Deal, and destroyed life savings of middle class citizens, America’s majority. Democrats have demonstrated they are capable only of making America a third world country.
Hence, voters will soon vote via a landslide to give Republicans control of Congress and given many new Republican state governors Republicans will stop the Biden/Democrat financial train wreck.
I am a Conservative capitalist, abhorring socialism/communism, which history has always shown are financially/socially destructive ideologies. Therefore, I will quote Ms. Tulsi Gabbard, combat veteran, life long Democrat who ran for President in 2020, and 8-year House representative (Hawaii), who recently condemned the Democrat Party.
"I can no longer remain in today's Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoke anti-white racism, actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms, are hostile to people of faith & spirituality, demonize the police & protect criminals at the expense of law-abiding Americans, believe in open borders, weaponize the national security state to go after political opponents, and above all, dragging us ever closer to nuclear war,"
Red Wave blowout will show freedom loving Americans totally agree with Gabbard.
