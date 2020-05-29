Editor:
I am dismayed by the demonstrations concerning the re-opening of the country; especially in Michigan. Of course everyone in the U.S. has a right to an opinion and to protest, however I believe we've gone off the deep end on this one.
When we were children, we were taught our ABCs, how to behave in public, and right from wrong! Am I the only who sees a problem with attack rifles and threats of violence?
If you need to hug your AKs', please enlist; they're always looking for a "few good men." And what will threatening violence accomplish? When did it become OK to belittle and insult people at will? When did it become OK to behave like bullies to get your point across? Should we have to put up with spoiled child behavior? Didn't we learn all that in kindergarten?
If this is what our country has come to, Lord help us!
Let's hear it for intelligent discourse and civility. Let's hear it for the "Golden Rule." Let's hear it for decency and respect.
Lets' hear it for common sense (there's that word again).
Lets' hear it for American pride. Wrong is wrong.
Cynthia Sergen
North Port
