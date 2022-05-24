In recent news, we read about the hospital ratings in our region. Leapfrog, the firm that assesses hospital quality consistently rates our local hospital in Punta Gorda as a “C”. In Port Charlotte, our hospitals fare a bit better, but we have to travel to Englewood, Venice and Sarasota to find hospitals rated “A”. Other rating organizations besides Leapfrog generally reach the same conclusions.
Charlotte County is not seen as the place to go to treat serious health issues. The quality of care largely depends on the doctor who happens to be on call when you arrive. It truly is the luck of the draw.
Outside Charlotte County, many health care professionals don’t consider our health care system in a good light. In fact, some use derogatory terms to describe our hospitals. Maybe it’s time for some people here to get outraged and demand a higher quality of care. Our physicians, for example, should be infuriated that the institutions to which they admit patients are getting a level of care below that of our fellow citizens in nearby counties. Doctors have leverage and we hope they use that leverage to get some meaningful improvement. Maybe they are already doing so, but a vocal and enraged public can help them make their point.
Earning a “C” grade is nothing new to ShorePoint Punta Gorda. In truth, we have come to accept it as normal. Unless someone or some group decides to make some noise and demand significant change, we should expect
