Editor:
A lot of money is being spent to re-nourish the beaches in our area, a much needed project. A few days ago we were visiting Indian Mound Park and noticed a woman in a golf cart removing rocks from the shoreline. Shame on you! We all pay the price for your inconsideration.
Jay Williams
Rotonda West
