Editors:
Hopefully observers of the last few years can recognize four key issues that are not being addressed that Americans with children and grandchildren might find important: the national debt (soaring, with no effort to check it), healthcare (costs rising exponentially with no unified effort to address them), the environment (deregulated to help the economy, with minimal efforts to address climate change), and rational gun control (bulletproof backpacks) and armed guards needed in public spaces, especially schools).
The next generations will pay for our failure to act if we don’t address these issues. As elections approach I encourage everyone to make it a habit to use a nonpartisan fact-checking site to check the issues and the records of the candidates. Factcheck.org, FlackCheck.org, Poytner.org, TruthorFiction.org, SunlightFoundation.com and OpenSecrets.org seem acceptable to most people. Doubters can use multiple sites until they find references they trust.
Those who will deal with the problems we leave deserve that we now act based on accepted facts, not misconceptions, theories, and lies. Let’s not let bitterness and partisanship guide us into the future.
Sheila Jaeger
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.