Editor:
Kudos to the writer of the letter "Things we worship gone. Pray to God."
We need more reminders like this to pray not only when troubles arise. Hopefully, this virus will help us all realize that spending time with our God doesn't cost a dime...only our time!
During this Holy Week let us remember who was crucified for our salvation! Let us give thanks to the only One who is in control of this world!
Adele Giulian
Rotonda West
