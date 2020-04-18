Editor:

I suppose it was predictable.

Ever since Donald Trump announced his candidacy for president back in 2015, we've been lectured by clowns from the left about how mentally ill he is. These “diagnoses” were coming from people who have never examined him personally. Left wing "doctors" even violated all kinds of medical ethics rules by publicly diagnosing someone they had not personally examined.

Now, as if on cue, a letter appears in the Sun on April 6 from someone who is the same age as Biden (76). The woman assures us that Biden is perfectly fine mentally, just as she herself is.

May I ask the writer how she was able to access Biden's complete medical history? Of course, if she didn’t have access to that information, how can she assure us that the 1988 aneurysms are the only thing Biden has ever suffered from that might affect his cognitive processes?

Regardless of the mental sharpness of the writer, the fact is that Biden is not all there mentally. Anyone can clearly see this, all one need do is watch him.

First, the "experts" lecture us on how mentally ill Trump is. Now, they're coming out of the woodwork to assure us of Biden's brilliance.

I say to that writer, give me a break, and please spare us of your armchair diagnosis. You don't have a clue as to what medical issues Joe Biden may have, so quit pretending that you do.

Bruce Davis

Deep Creek

