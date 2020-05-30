Editor:
For those that think manufacturing will come back to the USA, think again.
Look at history. Europe and England were the manufacturing capitol of the world. Then it was our turn, then it went off to Japan, then to Taiwan, Korea and now China. With capitalism manufacturing will always to to the cheapest labor cost.
The next one will probably be Africa where China is investing billions. The global economy is here. It's not going away and isolation is not going to work.
If Trump wants to bring back American manufacturing job use an executive order to make maximum wage $10 a day and watch all the jobs come back. He will bring our great jobs back right after Mexico pays for the wall and Hillary goes to jail.
Al Ahlman
Englewood
