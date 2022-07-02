Editor:

It would be nice, and patriotic, if the people buying fireworks this Fourth of July would take a portion of that money and stop by their local VFW post or any vets retirement center and help.

Your contribution would be used locally and without a doubt, 100% of the money will go to the veterans.

Our vets and your pets will be forever grateful.

Harry Thomas

Port Charlotte

