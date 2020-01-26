Editor:
I do not understand why Florida doesn’t ban cars. They seem to be the latest deadly weapon. These idiots hit pedestrians and leave them to die. What do you get? A $1,000 fine and 6 months of no driving. What a joke.
Whether you kill someone with your car or a gun what is the difference. The person is dead. You left the scene and let them die. You need to be charged with murder.
Until the state cracks down on these low lifes this will keep happening. We need to rally and speak up. We will not tolerate the nonsense that goes on in Florida. Every day you hear these same jerks have been ticketed for previous driving violations and it just keeps going on.
These judges need to stop letting everybody back on the streets. I do not know how but something needs to be done. Do not put it on the voting ballot because even if we vote yes that does not count in Florida. Lock them up and throw away the key. Accidents do happen and people get hit by cars, but if you just stop and help that is the right thing to do.
Cathy Bohling
Port Charlotte
