Eric Bretan’s opponent for Airport Authority frequently claims that “dark money” is supporting Eric’s candidacy. I wanted to see just who these “dark money” supporters are, so I went to the Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections website and downloaded his list of donors. What I found was very surprising!
Eric Bretan is supported by a local primary care physician. He is supported by an estate planning attorney. A couple of local real estate agents contributed to his campaign. A few local insurance professionals were donors. The founder of a residential flooring company contributed along with that of a blinds and window treatment business. The head of a local wealth management company was listed as a contributor. As was an orthopedic surgeon and an anesthesiologist. Local contractors are Bretan contributors. A number of retired folks donated to Eric’s campaign. And several young families supported the Bretan campaign as well.
The contributors to Eric Bretan’s campaign are a cross section of the vibrant Charlotte County community. The question I have is why the community doesn’t want to support his opponent. Looking at the number and amount of contributions from both campaigns, it is very clear that Charlotte County is very much behind one candidate – Eric Bretan. His vision to keep the airport’s costs low, increase competition, minimize debt, and increase economic activity around the airport has generated tremendous support around the community. It is why I will be voting for Eric Bretan and I hope you will too.
