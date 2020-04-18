Editor:
During a national crisis, any congressman doing other business than their state's issues should be furloughed. During the furlough said congressman will not be paid nor will they be allowed to vote on any bills etc. The Quad: Pelosi, Schumer, Schiff, Nadler behave as though our country is their fiefdom. Queen her Hand (Game of Thrones!) and the queen's two squires.
I should not make light of this, but the continued time money and effort for one investigation after the other is self serving not country serving. College campus' early voting (where there is rarely a conservative allowed to speak), mail in votes encouraged, either no ID or just a driver license is a possible coup type win.
Sound farfetched? We have a socialist/communist running for president. This candidate started working on our impressionable young folks and those that are illegals or those that are in a very low income bracket. Promise. I promise you this, that...everything...and you'll have exactly what your neighbor has. Even though your neighbor might have worked 30, 40, 50 years of their life. My empathy for people who have less than me abounds. You see I was once them. Once I had nothing, including no food.
Please try not to be a stone cold Republican or Democrat...be conscious of the fact that you have to look past just news. My dad always told me. Teesh know this, don't believe everything you hear and only half of what you see.
Teesh Brazier
Rotonda West
