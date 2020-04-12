Editor:

It is hard to believe that any business would purposely throw food away at anytime, but particularly now as farmers in Immokalee did recently. We probably have more people at this time in our area running out of money because of losing their jobs and income due to the coronavirus crisis. Particularly in Immokalee where hundreds of farm workers are paid a very minimum wage.

In our area we have many food banks and give away programs that I am sure would have more than welcomed some of those tons of tomatoes that were destroyed.

Shame on those involved!

Don Kopf

Placida

