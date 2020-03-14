Editor:
A number of concerns and opinions I have fall under the category of transportation. Airport growth has more than doubled in nine years and will do so again since John Redmond started to take over our harborfront to bring more people to out quaint small city. We hear the increase in air traffic over our house.
Why aren't these planes coming in over the water the way they do in other cities next to the water? It is unfair that the homes in in one line have to hear this for more and more hours of every day and night as Allegiant increases air routes.
The county commissioners cannot handle the traffic problems the city has now, especially during "the season" and now are opening up two sides of the city for more housing growth, adding another 264 apartments on Peachland and Veterans where they already have the most accidents in town.
Why not make that entire area where Wendy's and CVS sit into a big roundabout to solve the traffic problem there. Why are the commissioners "red-lining" the city, putting all the "affordable housing" in one place? Don't they need young workers in Murdock or next to the Sunseeker Resort?
The other place in town needing a large roundabout is the Peaceland/Cochran/Veterans interchange across the road from Home Depot. Traffic lights in Medford, Oregon are timed to keep traffic moving rather than stopping. The signs are posted around the city to tell you how fast to drive to not catch a red light.
Vicki Crabtree
Punta Gorda
