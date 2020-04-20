Editor:
Over the past 25 years I have represented a nonprofit organization responding to disasters around the country, including Hurricane Charley. Other disasters have included Hurricanes Katrina and Florence, and the flooding in central/eastern North Carolina.
In each case, I assisted with both the response and the initial recovery efforts. I can say from firsthand experience that good leadership rises to the occasion, or poor leadership exasperates the situation and the community suffers. In all but one case, I witnessed exceptional leadership resulting in rapid, efficient and effective responses. Recoveries were thorough: required assets were secured, plans developed were both short-term and long-term, and oversight was well balanced with governmental, community, and nonprofit participation.
Nothing like the current crisis and the incompetent “leadership” of this administration. To review…situation has been downplayed since mid-February (“nothing worse than a bad case of the flu” and “this is being exaggerated to make the POTUS look bad!”). March 9…WH issues two statements that day “the virus is being contained!” Two weeks ago…. "we’ll have the country back up and running by Easter!” Why Easter? “Because it’s a beautiful day!”
Wait, what? Trump in 2015 interview “I don’t have time for science.” Well, obviously not.
Reason for pathetic federal response…. "the Strategic National Stockpile shelves were empty when we took over.” Outright lie…but hey, we’re used to those (“Mexico will pay for the wall” and "I won’t have time to play golf”). So you supporters are either misinformed, not paying attention, or are just plain stupid.
Christopher Nelson
Punta Gorda
