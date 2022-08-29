LETTERS: Trump relies on supporters for cash Aug 29, 2022 39 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor:Every time Trump gets caught with his hand in the cookie jar he tosses crumbs to his supporters. They, in turn, send. him money so he can fill the cookie jar once again.The only getting fat on these crumbs is Trump. His followers are once again left holding more crumbs.Some people enjoy being used and abused. That's the MAGA mentality.If people want to send their hard-earned money to make themselves feel better, there are several legitimate charities. They really could use your help.Trump is nothing more than a panhandler living the high life on fools' money.Richard BlakesleePort Charlotte Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Babysitter found guilty of physically abusing infant in 2020 What to do with empty 13 acres at Sunseeker? Former deputy disciplined after off-duty battery charge in Pinellas County Rebecca Riley Perdue Editorial: Hospital closure will hurt for a long time Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Babysitter found guilty of physically abusing infant in 2020 What to do with empty 13 acres at Sunseeker? Former deputy disciplined after off-duty battery charge in Pinellas County Rebecca Riley Perdue Editorial: Hospital closure will hurt for a long time
