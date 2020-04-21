Editor:
In (the April 8) edition a (letter writer) stated Democrats had a low IQ because they did not agree Trump was doing a superb job handling the virus. With 200,000 deaths projected, I would not call that a superb job.
He also stated Biden would not qualify for a high Mensa IQ. I would match Biden's against Trump's anytime. You will notice Trumpers never compare the Trump IQ against Obama. Trump rallies remind me of the covers of Neumanns’ MAD magazine.
A woman last week wrote stating it was horrific that 12,000 people died during the Swine Flu epidemic, which it was. She claimed the Obama administration did a terrible job handling that virus. I think most sane people would prefer to have him now instead of the inept and corrupt administration we have at the present.
Over 200,000 deaths projected. Superb job Trump.
Donald Geofffroy
Punta Gorda
