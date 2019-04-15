Editor:
Credibility is the quality of being trusted and believed in.
Social media is the collection of online communication channels for input sharing and interaction. Social media is more convenient and easier to view than TV news and newspapers, but how credible are the opinions expressed there?
Can you rely on that information to support your essays or projects? There are no professional gatekeepers or editors to monitor the contents.
Politics has always been a kind of show business. Social media has been increasingly used to humiliate the opposition in political arena. Distorting facts, smearing and ruining reputations has become a norm in politics.
With a right spin machine and enough funds to manipulate population, any misrepresentation can sound believable and anyone can be elected to political office.
Is the social media your friend or is it becoming an enemy, and can it help to bring in the degeneration of representative democracy?
Peter Vartiainen
Punta Gorda
