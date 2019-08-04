Editor:
After watching the Democratic debate last night, I was struck by how refreshing it was to observe the straightforward way Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders presented their cases, speaking from conviction and backing their arguments with facts.
Whether we agree with them or not, it has been a long time since it felt like a politician was saying something because they believed it, not because it would get them voter points.
I don't know if either can get nominated or can win, if they do. They were talking truth as they see it and it showed.
My hope is that many voters begin to sense sincerity whether or not they agree with an opinion. I like it that someone respects my intelligence enough to tell me what they think, without animosity if I don't agree. I'm tired of watching these people calculate and weigh things in regards to gaining an advantage, rather than just asking, what is right?
I don't know if they are right or not, but I like it that they think they are and are willing to go down in defeat in order to stand by their principles.
Dorothy Gaylord
Punta Gorda
