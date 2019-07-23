When our systems are inundated with stormwater, we can experience overflowing swales roadway ponding. Charlotte County’s naturally low elevation, coupled with its proximity to the coast, aggravate these conditions.
Year-round programs ensure our drainage systems are working as designed. These efforts include cleaning and replacing storm drain pipes and drainage structures, swale grading, and removing vegetation in large ditches to ensure positive flow in the stormwater systems. It should be noted that the design of our drainage system is considered an open swale system. This differs from other places in the country and even some locations within Charlotte County that have closed systems with curbs and gutters.
The rainfall that drains from impervious surfaces like roofs, roads and driveways is channeled to our swale systems which are generally in our front yards adjacent to the roadway. The water then flows towards an outfall that carries the water to major ditches and canals, and eventually Charlotte Harbor. This open system, by design, is utilized to capture and convey stormwater to reduce the amount of pollutants and nutrients being discharged into Charlotte Harbor.
It is not uncommon for low-lying tidally influenced coastal areas to have wet swales throughout the entire summer. In non-tidal areas, a general guideline is to call Public Works if there is standing water in your swale for more than 72 hours after a rain event.
Some common complaints we receive are part of the designed drainage system. The first condition is a swaled driveway; this is where there is not a pipe running under the driveway. The driveway slopes function as a swale. It is common for builders or homeowners to install swale driveways in order to save on costs during construction or when installing a large pipe would create driveway segments with steep grades. A swaled driveway is allowed but can be a nuisance for homeowners when water sits for long periods of time on their driveway.
Homeowners can hire a licensed contractor to install a pipe, if desired, with proper permitting. The second condition is when homeowners notice the swale elevation is higher than the invert, or bottom of the inside, of the pipe. This is known as a “sumped” pipe and is common here in Southwest Florida. Some think we should dig the swales deeper to match the pipe elevation but in most cases this would only make for more standing water due to how close the water table is to our ground surface.
Public Works prioritizes drainage work into three categories.
- Water threatening a home
- Ponding on roads or sidewalks
- Nuisance water in the swale
If you have a drainage concern, please call Charlotte County Public Works at 941-575-3600. You can also download our app from your device’s store or visit CharlotteCountyFL.gov and “Get the App” from the Hot Topics list.
John Elias is the Charlotte County Public Works director. Readers may reach him at John.Elias@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
