City Council and staff will host a strategic planning session Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association to gather stakeholder input for the FY2020 Strategic Plan. All community stakeholders are welcome to participate. The City has five areas of focus strategic priorities including financial/economic stability, infrastructure sustainability, partnerships communications & collaboration, strategic communications positioning and quality of life. The draft plan is available for viewing at http://www.ci.punta-gorda.fl.us/home/showdocument?id=9683.
Victor Dover and Luiza Leite of Dover Kohl and Partners presented an overview of the proposed Citywide Master Plan on Aug. 21 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. The presentation focused on the Five Big Ideas that developed during the Charrette process earlier this year.
1. Make Downtown a vibrant and attractive place
2. Celebrate Charlotte Harbor and welcome more boating
3. Diversify housing types
4. Fully embrace walking and biking
5. Encourage strategic commercial development
Stakeholders are encouraged to read the plan, view the presentation and register comments at http://www.ci.punta-gorda.fl.us/government/citywide-master-plan.
All of the feedback will be considered for incorporation into the final plan that will be presented to City Council in October.
At the Aug. 21 City Council meeting, the following actions were taken:
Gilchrist Park Phase 2 Renovations: Award of construction for Harborwalk, park renovations and parking from Gazebo to
Bayfront Center/Boat Club was continued until the Sep. 4 Council meeting, in order to consider a concept aimed to enhance traffic calming, add more parking and park area, and renovate the Boat Club and Bayfront buildings.
Veterans Park Phase II Renovations: Agreement award was approved for donor’s plaza, Purple Heart Memorial, mural wall plaza, gazebo ceremonial area, parking and streetscaping with Stevens and Layton of Fort Myers. Project is planned for completion by Feb. 2020.
Airport Road MURT Design: Master agreement and specific authorization was approved with CPH, Inc. for design of a multi-
use recreational trail along Airport Road from U.S. 41 to Cooper Street. Design contract for MURT on Cooper Street from Airport to Marion to follow.
Ponce Park 60% Design Review: Discussion regarding updated construction estimates to complete renovations at Ponce Park to include utilities, restroom, pavilions, and playground, parking, landscaping and seawall/boardwalk/pier deficiencies. Staff was
directed to bring back to Council a list of reductions that could be made to lower the cost.
Septic to Sewer Financial Plan: Presentation of financial plan to transition from septic to centralized sewer in City’s utility service area for properties that reside in unincorporated Charlotte County. City staff will meet with Charlotte County staff to garner additional information regarding the County’s sewer system and funding mechanism, prior to development of an action plan that moves the City’s project forward.
Historic City Hall Building Evaluation: Update on initial evaluation of City Hall rehabilitation needs and approval of further actions recommended to assess hazardous materials and chemical and petrographic analysis. Appropriation of funds to be placed on Sep. 4 Council agenda.
Howard Kunik is Punta Gorda’s city manager.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.