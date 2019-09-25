ARCADIA — DeSoto County has dethroned Polk County as the king of Florida citrus, leading the county to the north in both acres planted and crop production.
The shift at the top, calculated from 2018-2019 crop numbers, reflects urban encroachment along Florida’s citrus corridors, changes in orange juice consumption habits nationally and, perhaps, the frustration of growers over crop diseases and hurricanes, say growers and others involved in the industry.
A late August U.S. Department of Agriculture report on 2018-2019 crop numbers put DeSoto County’s yield in all categories of citrus at 12.8 million boxes. Polk County’s box yield in the August report totaled 12.5 million.
Together, DeSoto, Polk and the 23 other Florida counties the USDA surveys for commercial citrus yields produced a little over 71 million boxes, far below the nearly 300 million boxes Florida produced yearly before the onset of greening. The disease has caused a 70% drop in citrus production across Florida since the pathogen’s arrival from Asia in 2005, citrus officials said.
Florida’s orange production, at 71.8 million boxes, is up 59% from the previous season, but acreage with fruit bearing trees is down 13,800 acres below 2017-2018, the Department of Citrus reported.
Polk County will most likely always be regarded as the heavy hitter of Florida citrus, having anchored the industry since its earliest days, said Kait Shaw, executive director of the 350-member Peace River Valley Citrus Growers Association in Arcadia.
Fear of the future is also in play in the shuffling of the top producing counties, according to Shaw. “People who are scared don’t grow citrus,” she said.
DeSoto’s concentration of longtime family groves has helped it stay steady in acreage and production, Shaw theorized.
“The lucky thing here is we have fourth and fifth generation growers who aren’t going anywhere,” she said.
That’s the case with fourth-generation DeSoto citrus grower Vernon “V.C.” Hollingsworth III.
Two years ago, Irma tore up his trees and fruit and flooded many of his groves. Since then, Hollingsworth’s VCH Management Inc. has added 600 acres to its citrus holdings, though he would not say how many total acres VCH works commercially.
He said he can’t quit a family business started in the latter part of the 19th century because citrus has been his life.
“I don’t know how to do anything else,” Hollingsworth said in an interview.
The newly planted acreage reflects the DeSoto grower’s belief that the greening disease can’t kill off the entire industry.
“I planted the 600 acres with a lot higher density,” he said. “We have a plan to help us attack greening.”
Hollingsworth called it “the silver bullet,” because of the promise ground application of nutritional spray has shown in delivering life-sustaining nutrition to the trees while flushing out dead bacteria throughout. “We have to feed the roots and the leaves,” he said.
The result: A positive flow up and down the tree, Hollingsworth said, referring to a process greening used to prevent.
The longtime DeSoto grower said Polk County “has always been the biggest and the best” for Florida citrus. But he sees DeSoto County remaining atop the leader board, at least for now.
“I expect to see it continue,” he said.
So does Mac Martin, broker at Arcadia’s United Country and Gulfland Real Estate.
While other citrus counties are pulling back, DeSoto is expanding grove operations, Martin said.
“In DeSoto County, there has been a huge amount of planting of either new or replacement trees,” said Martin, who frequently handles grove transactions.
Another factor is the tendency of DeSoto’s large groves to be in the hands of either longtime family growers or large operators such as Fort Myers-based Alico, the largest citrus company in the state, Martin noted.
“One of the factors is the sizable tracts of land devoted to citrus” in DeSoto, Martin said. “In other counties like Polk County there were a large number of smaller sized” mom-and-pop groves of 50 or so acres.
“It’s getting too expensive” to keep the small groves going, he said.
That’s unfortunate but true, longtime Lake Wales grower Ellis Hunt said in an interview.
Hundreds — if not thousands — of Polk’s small growers have “reached a point where the groves no longer pay for themselves,” said Hunt, a third-generation grower and current chair of the Florida Citrus Commission.
Development encroachment, Hunt said, appears limited to the U.S. Highway 27 and Interstate 4 corridors. “I don’t see that happening too much” elsewhere, he said.
Hunt said go a mile behind the shopping centers, hotels, restaurants and other commercial developments and you will still find a lot of small groves. “I can ride you around and show you hundreds of acres of new plantings in Polk County,” he said.
But, Hunt added, he is unsure the new acreage will offset groves erased by development.
He would not be surprised, though, to see his home county back on the throne of Florida’s citrus industry. “Production bounces up and down,” he said. “We’ll have to see how the trends play out.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.