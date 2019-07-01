Staff Report
More than 160 laws came out of the 2019 Legislative session. Here are some notable ones that are effective today.
More red tide funding
The Florida Red Tide Mitigation and Technology Development Initiative now begins. It’s a partnership between the Fish and Wildlife Research Institute and Mote Marine Laboratory, which are tasked with developing technology to prevent, control and mitigate impacts of red tide on coastal environments and communities. State funding is $3 million annually for the fiscal years between 2019-2020 through 2024-2025. New law: laws.flrules.org/2019/114
Grow your vegetable garden now
Now a county, municipality, or other political subdivision can’t regulate vegetable gardens on residential properties. New law: http://laws.flrules.org/2019/120
More affordable prescription drugs possible
Now the state can pursue importing prescription drugs from abroad such as from Canada with federal approval. New law: laws.flrules.org/2019/99
No more vaping inside at work
You can no longer vape inside an enclosed, indoor work space, though there are some exceptions as with certain permitted stand-alone bars, vape and smoke shops. New law: laws.flrules.org/files/Ch_2019-014.pdf
More products for incarcerated women
Now all correctional facilities operated by, or for the state, as well as county facilities must provide certain health care products including those for feminine hygiene such as tampons. Male correctional officers cannot do pat-downs or some other types of searches on women unless there is an immediate risk of harm. Absent an immediate risk, a male correctional facility employee may not enter areas where incarcerated woman may be undressed, and must announce their presence before entering housing units for women. New law: http://laws.flrules.org/2019/65
Certain employees get more privacy
Previously, only address information for law enforcement was not made public, but now the same will be true for civilians who work with law enforcement. The new law says home addresses, telephone numbers, dates of birth, and photographs of active or former civilian personnel employed by a law enforcement agency are now also exempt from disclosure. Also exempt now are the names, home addresses, telephone numbers, photographs, dates of birth, and places of employment of the spouses and children of such personnel. New law: laws.flrules.org/2019/12
Autonomous vehicles get more oversight
Requires insurance liability limits for owners of autonomous vehicles, along with other rules for development of autonomous vehicles and their regulation. New law: laws.flrules.org/2019/101
Telehealth has new rules
There’s a new framework now for the rules regulating how tele-health programs work in the state. For fiscal year 2019-2020, $261,389 in recurring funds and $15,020 in nonrecurring funds are allocated from the Medical Quality Assurance Trust Fund to the Department of Health, for four full-time positions to implement the new program. New law: laws.flrules.org/2019/137
State hemp program starts
Florida’s hemp program is created now and becomes effective today within the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, to regulate the cultivation of hemp in the state. The policy would also regulate CBD products. New law: laws.flrules.org/2019/132
No sanctuary cities in Florida
Now, state and local governmental entities, along with law enforcement agencies must use “best efforts to support the enforcement of federal immigration law.” Actual enforcement of the law starts Oct. 1. New law: laws.flrules.org/files/Ch_2019-102.pdf
Expanding the toll roads
An act that authorizes toll road expansions across the state is effective now. A few corridors are included in the planned expansion. The Southwest-Central Florida Connector, extending from Collier County to Polk County. The Suncoast Connector, goes from Citrus County to Jefferson County. And the Northern Turnpike Connector will run from the northern Florida Turnpike, northwest to the Suncoast Parkway. “To the maximum extent feasible, construction of the projects shall begin no later than December 31, 2022, with the corridors open to traffic no later than December 31, 2030,” the law states. New law: laws.flrules.org/2019/43
Felons can now vote
People with felony convictions can now restore their right to vote through the Board of Executive Clemency after completing their sentence. To complete their sentence, offenders need to pay off all fees, fines and restitution before restoring their rights. New law: http://laws.flrules.org/2019/55
State scholarship test score changes
State-funded Bright Futures Academic scholarships go to Florida high schoolers attending a Florida college or university. Students who graduated in 2018-2019 and 2019-2020, need an SAT score of at least 1290 or an ACT composite score of 29. Now, scores for students graduating after that “must be set no lower than the 89th national percentile on the SAT.” The national percentiles can change from year-to-year, and varies for different levels of the scholarship. New law: laws.flrules.org/2019/103
Relaxed teacher testing requirement
A previous requirement that an individual with a temporary teaching certificate demonstrate “mastery of general knowledge within a specified timeframe,” is removed. Also removed is the prohibition on employment for a teacher who hasn’t met specified requirements. Temporary teaching certificates can be extended under new guidelines. New law: laws.flrules.org/2019/23
Expanded charter options
Schools of Hope are publicly funded charter schools run by nonprofit organizations. They now can potentially open additional schools to serve students “residing in a Florida Opportunity Zone.” Those zones, of which there are more than 400 in Florida including nine in Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties, were established through the federal Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017. New law: laws.flrules.org/2019/23
More private school scholarships
A public school student can now be eligible for a Family Empowerment Scholarship to attend private school, if his or her household income does not exceed 300% of the federal poverty level (which is $77,250 for a family of four). New law: laws.flrules.org/2019/23
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.