New Florida laws

SHUTTERSTOCK IMAGE

A new law making texting while driving a primary offense, is not the only new law effective today in Florida.

 SHUTTERSTOCK IMAGE

Staff Report

More than 160 laws came out of the 2019 Legislative session. Here are some notable ones that are effective today.

More red tide funding

The Florida Red Tide Mitigation and Technology Development Initiative now begins. It’s a partnership between the Fish and Wildlife Research Institute and Mote Marine Laboratory, which are tasked with developing technology to prevent, control and mitigate impacts of red tide on coastal environments and communities. State funding is $3 million annually for the fiscal years between 2019-2020 through 2024-2025. New law: laws.flrules.org/2019/114

Grow your vegetable garden now

Now a county, municipality, or other political subdivision can’t regulate vegetable gardens on residential properties. New law: http://laws.flrules.org/2019/120

More affordable prescription drugs possible

Now the state can pursue importing prescription drugs from abroad such as from Canada with federal approval. New law: laws.flrules.org/2019/99

No more vaping inside at work

You can no longer vape inside an enclosed, indoor work space, though there are some exceptions as with certain permitted stand-alone bars, vape and smoke shops. New law: laws.flrules.org/files/Ch_2019-014.pdf

More products for incarcerated women

Now all correctional facilities operated by, or for the state, as well as county facilities must provide certain health care products including those for feminine hygiene such as tampons. Male correctional officers cannot do pat-downs or some other types of searches on women unless there is an immediate risk of harm. Absent an immediate risk, a male correctional facility employee may not enter areas where incarcerated woman may be undressed, and must announce their presence before entering housing units for women. New law: http://laws.flrules.org/2019/65

Certain employees get more privacy

Previously, only address information for law enforcement was not made public, but now the same will be true for civilians who work with law enforcement. The new law says home addresses, telephone numbers, dates of birth, and photographs of active or former civilian personnel employed by a law enforcement agency are now also exempt from disclosure. Also exempt now are the names, home addresses, telephone numbers, photographs, dates of birth, and places of employment of the spouses and children of such personnel. New law: laws.flrules.org/2019/12

Autonomous vehicles get more oversight

Requires insurance liability limits for owners of autonomous vehicles, along with other rules for development of autonomous vehicles and their regulation. New law: laws.flrules.org/2019/101

Telehealth has new rules

There’s a new framework now for the rules regulating how tele-health programs work in the state. For fiscal year 2019-2020, $261,389 in recurring funds and $15,020 in nonrecurring funds are allocated from the Medical Quality Assurance Trust Fund to the Department of Health, for four full-time positions to implement the new program. New law: laws.flrules.org/2019/137

State hemp program starts

Florida’s hemp program is created now and becomes effective today within the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, to regulate the cultivation of hemp in the state. The policy would also regulate CBD products. New law: laws.flrules.org/2019/132

No sanctuary cities in Florida

Now, state and local governmental entities, along with law enforcement agencies must use “best efforts to support the enforcement of federal immigration law.” Actual enforcement of the law starts Oct. 1. New law: laws.flrules.org/files/Ch_2019-102.pdf

Expanding the toll roads

An act that authorizes toll road expansions across the state is effective now. A few corridors are included in the planned expansion. The Southwest-Central Florida Connector, extending from Collier County to Polk County. The Suncoast Connector, goes from Citrus County to Jefferson County. And the Northern Turnpike Connector will run from the northern Florida Turnpike, northwest to the Suncoast Parkway. “To the maximum extent feasible, construction of the projects shall begin no later than December 31, 2022, with the corridors open to traffic no later than December 31, 2030,” the law states. New law: laws.flrules.org/2019/43

Felons can now vote

People with felony convictions can now restore their right to vote through the Board of Executive Clemency after completing their sentence. To complete their sentence, offenders need to pay off all fees, fines and restitution before restoring their rights. New law: http://laws.flrules.org/2019/55

State scholarship test score changes

State-funded Bright Futures Academic scholarships go to Florida high schoolers attending a Florida college or university. Students who graduated in 2018-2019 and 2019-2020, need an SAT score of at least 1290 or an ACT composite score of 29. Now, scores for students graduating after that “must be set no lower than the 89th national percentile on the SAT.” The national percentiles can change from year-to-year, and varies for different levels of the scholarship. New law: laws.flrules.org/2019/103

Relaxed teacher testing requirement

A previous requirement that an individual with a temporary teaching certificate demonstrate “mastery of general knowledge within a specified timeframe,” is removed. Also removed is the prohibition on employment for a teacher who hasn’t met specified requirements. Temporary teaching certificates can be extended under new guidelines. New law: laws.flrules.org/2019/23

Expanded charter options

Schools of Hope are publicly funded charter schools run by nonprofit organizations. They now can potentially open additional schools to serve students “residing in a Florida Opportunity Zone.” Those zones, of which there are more than 400 in Florida including nine in Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties, were established through the federal Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017. New law: laws.flrules.org/2019/23

More private school scholarships

A public school student can now be eligible for a Family Empowerment Scholarship to attend private school, if his or her household income does not exceed 300% of the federal poverty level (which is $77,250 for a family of four). New law: laws.flrules.org/2019/23

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments