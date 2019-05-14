Our elections offices weren’t hacked, supervisors say
Gov. Ron DeSantis said he learned this week from federal authorities that Russian hackers got into voter databases in two Florida counties before the 2016 presidential election.
DeSantis won’t name the two elections offices, citing an agreement with the FBI not to disclose that.
He said they know who they are.
And they’re not in Charlotte or Sarasota counties, according to elections supervisors.
“We have no knowledge of Charlotte County being hacked,” said Charlotte County Elections Supervisor Paul A. Stamoulis on Tuesday.
Sarasota County Elections Supervisor Ron Turner also confirmed the same.
Elections results were reportedly not compromised in the hack, which involved a “spearfishing” email.
Staff Report
