In 2018, there were about 400 complaints from Charlotte County Jail inmates regarding medical care.
Last year, there were around twice as many.
This year, there have been 3,158.
Despite the complaints, lawsuits and deaths, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office renewed its contract with the jail’s medical provider — without taking bids.
Corizon Health will service the Charlotte County Jail for at least another two years, according to a contract signed by Sheriff Bill Prummell in August.
CCSO did not respond to a request for comment on Friday. A spokesperson for Corizon could not be reached for comment.
“Things are going very well right now with Corizon, so we didn’t feel the need to change it,” Prummell told The Daily Sun during an interview with the editorial board during his re-election campaign. “I spoke with my staff over the jail when we knew that the contract was coming up, and we collectively decided that we are happy with the services they’re providing.”
Many inmates would disagree.
Last year, an investigation by The Daily Sun revealed inmates’ stories of delays in treatment, failure to receive medication, rebroken bones, and one woman who died just days after her release.
Inmate James Scholtz told The Daily Sun last week that he had surgery on his neck on Dec. 7, about 23 months after an injury that resulted from falling while climbing into the top bunk in the jail cell.
“My doctor and his team of 15 stood and watched as the deputy was being uncooperative and not very willing to remove the hand and feet shackles. The deputy broke off the handcuff key in the foot bracelet and proceeded to twist and pound trying to free the broken restraints,” Scholtz wrote. “After many failed attempts, he moved to the handcuffs and of course once again the cuffs will not be released, so he takes a large pliers and tries to twist and bang and force. I sat up on the operating table and said, ‘Are you serious?’”
After his release from the hospital, Scholtz said he was placed in the medical wing of Charlotte County Jail, where he was housed for recovery.
“I was physically grabbed and put into a cell for the rest of the night. I just had major surgery and was in a neck collar for less than 36 hours,” he wrote. “All I wanted was to speak to a ranking officer about lost property. I’m in fear for my safety and am asking for help. I did not deserve this kind of treatment. Something needs to be done.”
The new contract went into effect Oct. 1 and is agreed upon to last two years, with options to renew for two additional one-year terms.
The cost for the current year is $2,749,876, an increase from last year’s $2,604,019 annual cost.
The price is to be renegotiated if the average daily population exceeds 750 inmates for a period of 60 days or more. Last year, a similar clause was included in the contract, but the condition for renegotiation was set at an average daily population of 900 inmates for 60 days or more.
In the second year of the contract, (October 2021 to September 2022), CCSO will pay Corizon a 3% increase, the contract states. For each additional year, CCSO will pay an additional 3% if the sheriff's office chooses to continue the contract after the initial two years.
If it continues along these lines, it will pay Corizon over $3 million for year four (October 2023 to September 2024).
According to CCSO, the last request for proposals for health care at the jail was canceled in 2003 under a prior sheriff. Corizon has been the consistent medical provider at the jail since 1999, according to a blog post by the agency. Since signing that contract, it appears the Sheriff’s Office has never considered other providers publicly.
Inmate Melissa King told The Daily Sun last week that she has ongoing medical issues she believes have gone unaddressed for nearly two years.
“My hip is out of place and my back has been bothering me because of it,” she wrote. “I put in a sick call and was told I’m on Mobic and Tylenol that my issue would be addressed at my next chronic care appointment. When that is, I don’t know.
“Guess I just suffer until then.”
Staff writer Elaine Allen-Emrich contributed to this report.
