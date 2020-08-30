Bambino and Nino are a bonded pair of brothers who are looking for a great home. They are very friendly, and are both six years old. They are very handsome and love affection. They have been together since birth and like meeting new people. They are very social and will be a great addition to any family.
Mars is a 6-year-old Rottweiler mix. He is a gentle giant that likes children and other dogs. He is very friendly and easy going. He loves to go for walks and appears to be housebroken.
The shelter is located at 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte. It is currently operating by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Prior to adoption, all animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, dewormed, tested for heartworm and are current with their shots, including rabies.
Call 941-625-6720 or visit www.AWLShelter.org for more information.
