Mick Jagger, legendary front man for the Rolling Stones, has purchased a home in the Lakewood Ranch subdivision near Sarasota.
The Bradenton Herald reported today that Jagger, 77, bought a $2 million home on Clearlake Avenue in the community's Lake Club. He bought it for his girlfriend Melanie Hamrick, a former ballerina with the American Ballet Theatre.
Real estate agent Tina Ciaccio, with the Michael Saunders & Company’s Lakewood Ranch office, brokered the deal, the newspaper reported.
“It was pretty cool,” the paper quoted Ciaccio saying. “They ended up seeing the home during a safe time appointment through the Realtor’s phone. It was cool to hear his voice. He bought the house for Melanie and their little boy. They loved it for the privacy and his security team came out and vetted the property.”
If Jagger plans to retire to Lakewood Ranch, it would be somewhat fitting, since his career took off to new heights after a visit to nearby Clearwater. According to several media sources including Rolling Stone — the magazine, not the band — Jagger's bandmate and songwriting partner Keith Richards wrote the song “(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction” at the Fort Harrison Hotel pool in Clearwater in May 7, 1965, the morning after performing at Jack Russell Stadium, a ballpark in that city.
The song was No. 1 smash and solidified the Rolling Stones as a top band for all time.
