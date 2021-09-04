The number of calls to 911 for medical assistance due to COVID symptoms have been soaring in Charlotte and Sarasota counties.
In August, Charlotte County Fire and EMS responded to 2,852 calls for medical assistance.
That compares with 2,069 calls for all of August 2020; and 2,112 calls in August 2019 — before the pandemic began.
“We average 90 calls per day,” said public information officer Todd Dunn.
The majority of calls for medical assistance have traditionally comprised some 80% of 911 calls to the fire department. Most had been for falls, but Charlotte County 911 dispatchers over the last two months were getting an increasing number of calls to assist sick people.
Sarasota County Fire Department Assistant Chief Carson Sanders, who oversees EMS operations, noted the increases.
“As of last week SCFD personnel are running about 150 EMS calls per day and 29% of EMS calls are flu/COVID-19,” he said.
Sanders added that SCFD doesn’t classify calls as COVID-19.
He said in April 2020, SCFD personnel were running about 20% of EMS calls as flu/COVID-19 symptom related which “equated at that time to approximately 50 to 60 calls a day.”
The situation was getting grim in DeSoto County where EMS illness-related calls were at 66 in July.
“They almost doubled in August,” DeSoto County Fire and EMS Chief Chad Jorgensen said.
Last month, DeSoto County EMS responded to 112 calls, and “offloads are tough,” Jorgensen admitted.
“We are facing a double-whammy,” he said, explaining that in one situation, the EMS truck had to wait four hours, although wait time is shorter, with a two hour offload time not being unusual.
He said because of situation at hospitals overwhelmed by their number of patients and emergencies, DeSoto County EMS is taking patients to the North Port Emergency Room, part of Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
COVID-19 cases continue to increase in all three counties. For the seven-day period ended Sept. 1, the Centers for Disease Control website showed Charlotte had 1,311 new cases.
Some were severe enough to cause hospitalizations — 130 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to hospitals. This is in stark contract to the beginning of the year. On Feb. 26, 37 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19.
Sarasota County had 3,371 new COVID cases in the same seven day period, and 336 new hospital admissions because of the coronavirus. This compares with 62 hospitalizations on Feb. 26.
In DeSoto County, there were 358 new cases in the same time period, and 17 more were hospitalized due to COVID-19.
But on Feb. 26, DeSoto County had 116 new cases with six hospitalized for the virus.
Recently, a new Regeneron treatment center opened in Englewood, where people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms can receive free infusions of the drug cocktail that targets the virus.
Health officials say the treatments will significantly reduce hospitalizations and perhaps reduce 911 calls to assist people sick with the coronavirus.
