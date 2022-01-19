PORT CHARLOTTE - Two parents of Punta Gorda Middle School students brought complaints of student harassment to the Charlotte County Public Schools Board on Tuesday.
Larry Benjamin, who is a candidate for School Board member Cara Reynold's seat, said there has been "inappropriate conduct" by a student.
"More than one child has been affected," Benjamin said. "That student is still attending the school."
He said he didn't want the student punished, but helped.
"Grades are important, but mental health is equally important," he said.
He urged school officials to crack down on harassment in schools.
Marlena Herbert told the board her child was also harassed by the same student.
"It's got to stop," she said. "There are too many problems in Punta Gorda Middle School and this has affected my (child)."
She asked why the School Board hadn't responded.
"I didn't call you personally, but the superintendent (Steve Dionisio) received a 6 a.m. call about it and his people were investigating," Board member Kim Amontree said.
Herbert told The Daily Sun the student harassed her child with "inappropriate touching and comments."
Charlotte County Public Schools spokesperson Mike Riley said the district was aware of the student; that it has been addressed - and law enforcement is aware.
Other School Board business
• The board voted to accept the donation of a non-working 2017 Prius to be used in Charlotte Technical College's automotive class.
• Fred Dees, of Dees & Dees accounting firm in Port Charlotte, presented the district's schools internal auditing report, and said five of the schools — Charlotte Harbor Center, Sallie Jones Elementary, the Baker Center, Myakka Elementary, and Vineland Elementary — received perfect audits.
Dees explained that in an internal audit, each school's auditor reviews all expenses for clubs, activities and organizations, with the principal and bookkeeper.
But many issues are minor, involving a wrong check number entry or date, for instance.
"In all my years, I have never seen five schools have perfect audits," Board chair Ian Vincent said.
Dees said it's probably been about a decade since that number of schools had seamless audits.
