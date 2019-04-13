The little house with the white aluminum siding was not quite finished.
Ladders still rested against it. Soffit had to be installed. This had to be done. That had to be done.
It would be weeks before its owner, Lan Nguyen, and her 2-year-old daughter, Zelda, took possession. It would be longer still before the dwelling on East Virginia Avenue in Punta Gorda was dedicated as a Habitat for Humanity home, one of about 35 to be built this year through Habitat for Humanity in the area.
The future, with all its possibilities, had not yet arrived.
Still, Team Punta Gorda, whose volunteers had begun building the house in January, wanted to do a walk-through. Team Punta Gorda is an all-volunteer citizen advisory organization born in the wake of Hurricane Charley in 2004.
About 15 members gathered on a recent Tuesday to inspect the second Habitat home built by Team Punta Gorda, which is considering putting up a third home next year.
“It looks great,” said Mike Mansfield, Habitat’s executive director.
Habitat has been building homes in Charlotte County since 1987. More than 400 Charlotte County families have been aided by the program. Plans this year call for two of the 35 homes to be built in Glades County.
Habitat sells homes at an affordable price to qualified applicants who meet certain criteria. They are chosen by a committee and approved by the board of directors. Applicants must have a need for affordable housing, must have the ability to pay their mortgage, and must have a willingness to invest sweat equity into the project.
Nguyen is a single mom who works at iHop in Punta Gorda and has family in the area.
“That’s the great thing about this program,” said Team Punta Gorda’s Bill Welsch. “You get to know the homeowner. I’ve worked right next to her. She’s a tiny thing. She comes with her work belt and works as hard as she can.
“This is going to be her home.”
The partnership between Team Punta Gorda and Habitat for Humanity is “perfect,” Welsch said. “They know how to put houses up, and we know how to put boots on the ground.”
About 60 members of Team Punta Gorda volunteered to work on the project.
“It gets better every year,” Mansfield said. “This is a highly motivated and organized group. They’ve helped transform our program” with some of the organizational tools Team Punta Gorda has shared with its fellow nonprofit.
People from both organizations were chatting outside the home when Gabrielle Reineck, senior director of outreach for Habitat, broke ranks.
“I’m going in.”
Donna Sullivan and Dawn Onofrio were among those who followed her into the three-bedroom house.
“I’ve been working various jobs all along,” Sullivan said. “I did the roof, the walls, painted some. I scrubbed a floor that was covered in paint. I got to use a nail gun. All the girls were using the power tools. It was awesome.”
Onofrio, a retired nurse, painted.
“On the first day we painted,” she said, “we painted the entire house. I did inside the closets, the door frames, all the baseboards.”
With the paint now dry, the future will be ushered in next.
