PUNTA GORDA — More people are flying in and out of Punta Gorda Airport, a recent passenger count report showed.
In January, 154,805 enplaned and deplaned from PGD, an increase of 19.71% since this time last year.
December was also fruitful, with 166,087 passengers, an increase of 26.38% since December 2018.
“(The airport’s) consistent growth over the past eight years has been brought tremendous economic impact to Charlotte County,” said Charlotte County Economic Development Director Dave Gammon. “But I believe that will pale in comparison to the growth we will see over the next several years.”
Gammon continued: “The opening of Sunseeker alone will drive a major increase of PGD flights. The airport authority and staff moving forward on new development projects will open up needed expansion areas for existing and future aviation-related businesses.”
This is in part due to more flights coming to PGD, with January having 82 more flights in January compared to the previous year. December had 121 more flights than the previous year.
PGD received its 47th route in November, going to Richmond, Va., according to previous reports. However, the airport goes to many destinations in the northeast and south, including Memphis, Tenn.; Chicago, Ill.; Rochester, N.Y.; Charleston, S.C.; Louisville, Ky.; and Cincinnati, Ohio.
The airport anticipates having 1.8 million passengers from October 2019 to September 2020, according to airport spokesperson Kaley Miller.
Despite most months growing in flights and passengers, May through October saw 211 fewer flights than in 2018, resulting in 37,271 fewer passengers.
Overall, 2019 had 123 more flights and 67,752 more passengers, growing by 4.3%.
The growth overall has slowed down though, with 2018 growing by 21.95% from 2017.
“The Punta Gorda Airport continues to be a valuable asset in our network,” said Allegiant Travel Company spokesperson Andrew Porrello. “Recent additions of new routes showcase our confidence in southwest Florida as a destination passengers are eager to visit and the increase in passenger traffic confirms that ... We are excited to broaden our footprint in southwest Florida and know that PGD plays a large role in our success.”
And with more passengers comes more manpower. PGD has gone from 37 employees in 2010 to 95 employees in 2020, Miller said.
Allegiant Air is currently the only airline at PGD, but airport personnel have stated in the past that they are periodically meeting with other airlines.
