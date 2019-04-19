Passover, one of the most important holidays in Judaism, celebrates freedom, self-expression and spring’s new beginnings through food and togetherness.
The seven-day celebration is derived from tales told in the Book of Exodus and the Haggadah in which the Israelites were led by Moses and freed from slavery in Egypt.
Ten plagues, according to the Bible, were placed upon Egyptians — with the 10th being the death of their first-borns. To avoid the plague themselves, Israelites used lamb’s blood to mark their doors. That symbol instructed God to “pass over” them — where the holiday’s name comes from.
Now, the holiday is recognized through both personal, at-home celebrations and large community gatherings.
“The first evening of Passover, we have a Seder and read the Haggadah. It tells the story of the Passover, how the Jews left the terrible conditions in Egypt and made their way through the desert,” said Rabbi Solomon Agin of Temple Shalom in Port Charlotte.
“It’s one of the happiest and busiest times of the year for Jewish people because it celebrates the historic and religious meanings of freedom and brings the promise for spring.”
Over the course of the seven days — though some subsets of Judaism celebrate for eight days — special foods are eaten and appropriate decorations are placed in both homes and temples.
“We do not eat bread or things that are not kosher. Matzo bread, however, is custom because it is unleavened,” Agin said.
According to the Book of Exodus, after being freed, the Israelites could not wait for bread to rise before leaving. It is also said, due to its light weight and compactness, matzo was commonly packed for long journeys. To commemorate this, only flat, unleavened breads, like matzo, are eaten.
Another matzo-centered tradition at Temple Shalom is “hiding the Afikomen,” when the service leader hides a piece of matzo and rewards whoever finds it first to help keep young children involved in the festivities.
At the Chabad of Charlotte County, members take the order to not possess any unleavened bread one step further.
According to their online schedule, Chametz, or leavened foods, can only be eaten until 11:17 a.m. today. Then, observers only have until 12:22 p.m. to burn the remaining Chametz, a traditional practice in Judaism.
The Chabad also offers the option to sell and buy back Chametz via the rabbi at www.chabadofcharlottecounty.com.
“We also must drink at least four cups of wine to celebrate the four expressions of redemption found in the Book of Exodus,” said Agin.
“Many families will use their best china and have a Seder plate with all the foods associated with the festival.”
The entirety of the holiday is celebrated in a very relaxed fashion, according to Agin, and many times, service leaders will don robes or surround themselves with pillows.
“This emphasizes the concept of being free,” said Agin.
“Passover has taken on a very special meaning today as Jewish people come together to look back on the past and the price we have had to pay for freedom. We celebrate how thankful we are to come together and express ourselves.”
While tonight, Temple Shalom encourages families to celebrate in their homes, a large community service will be held the following night at Kingsway Country Club at 5 p.m.
The Chabad of Charlotte County will hold their First Seder at 7:30 p.m. Friday and the Second Seder at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
To close out the seven-day festivities, both Temple Shalom and the Chabad of Charlotte County will host memorial services honoring all those who have passed away in the last year.
For more information, visit templeshalomfl.com and chabadofcharlottecounty.com.
