PORT CHARLOTTE — Their chairs were filled Friday, as about 55 locals got some much needed dental work.
For free.
They waited their turns to be seen by dentists volunteering their time and expertise. Work was performed aboard the Smile Faith Veterans Community Dental Clinic bus.
Held at New Day Christian Church on Peachland Boulevard, the day offered X-rays, exams, cleanings, extractions and fillings. It was hosted by Charlotte County Dental Society, and dental assisting students from Charlotte Technical College also helped out with Smile Faith and others from the local dental community.
A movie played while patient patients waited, enjoying complimentary refreshments.
This event was a first.
"To see the people that were served and the needs of the community being met, made this something that we would all want to do again," said Dr. Judy Marshall.
With that limited chair time, Charlotte County Dental Society members are taking it a step further. They also agreed to treat patients they couldn’t immediately help Friday. Those details are pending.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.