An 83-year-old man was admitted to Bayfront Health Port Charlotte Saturday night for heart problems.
German Ortega had a room to himself. In the middle of the night on Sunday, a man was placed in the room with Ortega and coughed all night long, he said. He lay awake in bed wondering what could be wrong with the coughing man who was placed in his room.
Ortega’s heart tests came back fine, and he got up to walk around the hospital. A nurse stopped him and told him he wasn’t allowed to leave his room, he said.
Why not?
Because he was sharing a room with a COVID-19 patient, the nurse allegedly told him.
Ortega tested negative for COVID-19 upon his admittance to the hospital, but now has to stay an additional 14 days because he was exposed to the coronavirus, according to his daughter.
“They probably just signed my father’s death sentence,” Amy Ortega DePriester told the Sun. “How does that mistake get made … One would pray that when there’s a pandemic, you would do a rapid test before you put someone in a room with an 83-year-old.”
Bayfront Health Port Charlotte declined to comment on the situation Tuesday.
“Studies have shown that the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 vary and have a median time of 4-5 days from exposure to symptoms onset,” said Bevin Holzschuh, a spokesperson for Bayfront Health Port Charlotte. “Atypical presentations occur often, and older adults and persons with medical comorbidities may have delayed presentation of fever and respiratory symptoms.”
Universal masking is required for everyone in the hospital — both patients and providers — to minimize the potential for exposure, according to Holzschuh.
"Our COVID-19 response is based on the best practices and guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," Holzschuh said. "Designated units are established to care for our non-COVID patients and testing for COVID-19 is performed on all patients upon admission and before discharge."
As of Tuesday evening, Bayfront Health Port Charlotte had 13.79% of its ICU beds available, according to the Agency for Health Care Administration.
The hospital has not yet responded to questions about whether new policies have been put into place regarding the placement of patients with COVID-19.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
